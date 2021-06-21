Letter: The Link is Broken??

Re: the June 12 article "Climate anxiety means fewer babies."
"The Link between population and climate is broken” writes Jade S. Sasser in her Op-Ed. The world population is at about 7.8 billion and growing; the birth rate may fluctuate a bit but the impact of this fluctuation is minimal given the damage already done to the environment and atmosphere of the planet. The population base is huge and our integral ties to the production of greenhouse gases so addictive and profound, that to say the link is broken, is patently absurd. It shows me the author does not understand climate change, population dynamics, biology of the earth, or chemistry of the atmosphere planet-wide.
It is important to understand fluctuating birth rates in the short term as is attempted here, but let us keep the long term, overall trends in mind and not excuse ourselves prematurely. Personally, this piece struck me as an essentially academic polemic, argued from a very narrow point of view.
K.E.S. Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.