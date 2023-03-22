When a child is rambunctious, it typically draws a lot of attention, while the quiet child is often left to sit and watch the tirade play out. Politicians have used this ploy to perfection to gain the attention of the media and it's followers. I could name several of the best actors, but Donald Trump has apparently perfected this strategy beyond most others. He knows how to scream and whine in a manner that keeps us focused on his antics, while those who actually go about the business of making our government work on a day-to-day basis are left to watch his tirades suck all of the air out of the room. I recommend that the Academy Awards add a category for the best "whine". Now that would not only be informative, but would be lot of fun to watch.