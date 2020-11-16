 Skip to main content
Letter: The Lukewarm Party
"Because you are lukewarm, neither cold nor hot, I will spew you out of my mouth." (Rev. 3:16)

Nero fiddled while Rome burned and Trump diddles as Covid kills. Apparently more than 73 million Americans have no problem with a quarter of a million deaths by Thanksgiving.

Recall the first Thanksgiving mentioned in the Bible. Two brothers give thanks to God. The elder made a cynical attempt which God rejected, and the younger gave a heartfelt offering which God accepted.

The hubris garnered by Kid Covid's supporters has made any thanks from them unacceptable to God. Their failure to condemn the willful ignorance and depraved indifference of this administration has shown them to be the heirs to the Church of Laodicea!

John Balsbaugh

East side

