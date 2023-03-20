Republicans have given President Biden a proposal to begin negotiations. Sorta. At first said they would agree to discussions if the president agreed to “each and every one of their requests.” What were they? They’d let him know if he decided to do it. What? Agree to what?

After being laughed out of their clown car, individuals made their requests known, according to Twitter. “Cap discretionary spending at 2022 levels for 10 years (Defense, Education, VA, Homeland Security, Energy, HUD, NASA, State). Cancel Biden’s plan to forgive student loan forgiveness. Cancel all climate change funding.” They also want $80 billion the IRA offered to fix the IRS, the same agency they wish to dismantle. Remember, Trump decimated the IRS to the point it now needs fixing. Republicans also want “all welfare to revert to Clinton-era expenditures and work requirements.”

Ignoring the fact that Trump increased the debt without hindrance or objection by the GOP and was negligent in Covid response, they blame Biden for the debt.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side