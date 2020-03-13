Letter: The Mainstream Media's Next Step

The mainstream media has had the same anti-Trump tone for over four years now. Constant cries that the worst case scenario is looming because of the leadership of Trump. They were wrong often but they were ahead of the curve on this Coronavirus now that it has become an official pandemic.
Now that a worst case scenario has come to fruition it is time to for the mainstream media change their tone. We have always wondered why the "news" is always doom and gloom. We are told that it is because good news doesn't sell.
The mainstream media with their loud voice can start to bring us together by being positive. We are going to get through this pandemic. The mainstream media can be ahead of the curve on bringing us hope this time. The new normal can be news stories that champion our unity and celebrate our differences.
Dan Smith
East side
