Letter: The man in the iron mask - of willful recklessness

Increasingly, we hear of people entering businesses without masks and screaming there into the faces of clerks and customers that their rights are being violated when told that to protect public health they must cover up or leave.
Some Americans appear severely maladjusted. A minority, they nonetheless have an outsize impact on the rest, and potentially endanger us.
Normally such people remain underground, so to speak, restrained by social codes from acting out. But with society’s rules for peaceful coexistence weakened by COVID-19 and under constant attack by those in pursuit of political advantage, that check on their misbehavior is crumbling. So they feel licensed to flout safety norms; some even seem delighted that they may be harming others.
The experiences of other nations and eras show to what catastrophe the breakdown of moral conscience can lead. We may be fast following in their footsteps.
Allen Boraiko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
