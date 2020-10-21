 Skip to main content
Letter: The meaning of "originalism."
Letter: The meaning of "originalism."

Apparently "originalism" insists that we must take the words in the Constitution to mean simply what they meant c. 1790. Allow me to point out that in those days "to bear arms" meant to carry muskets, not AR-15s or other equivalents of machine guns. And "a well regulated militia" meant then, as it would now, a body of citizen-soldiers under the command of state and federal governments.

Obviously no one now is going to insist that citizens can own only antiques. But originalism tries to deny that words change meaning.: yet "artificial" used to mean simply made by art, with no pejorative connotations. No serious student of language thinks words' meanings are fixed forever. And legal rulings should not rely only on past senses of words.

Herbert Schnneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

