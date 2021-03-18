Letter: The Minimum Wage Ruse

The same people complaining that raising welfare, unemployment or pandemic benefits will discourage people from looking for work are the same people who want keep the minimum wage as low as possible. They espouse the value of work, yet put as little monetary value to it as possible. They are creating the lack of motivation to find work that they are criticizing people for. A Purdue U study showed that $15/hr would raise a Big Mac from $3.99 to $4.16-- not likely to result in a fast food industry collapse. We are all part of the same macro-economy, but only the lowest-paid must keep it running?
Ironically, those people benefitting from our gross income disparities help create the social behaviors of which they are so critical. It would appear to be a double-blind that is not healthy for the people or the economy .
Bill Baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.