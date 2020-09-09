Letter: The mismanagement of power

It’s obvious that the president knows how to call on police, federal agents and the military reserves to control people. That’s his method of managing the population. It amounts to a “beat them into submission” attitude. But then what? He has demonstrated throughout his presidency that he does not have the skill-set necessary to work with "the people" to solve problems. What we need from our leadership is someone who knows how to listen to people, to understand people, to find solutions, and to sympathize with people in need. Presidential belligerence does not unit a people.
If he were to be reelected, I fear Donald Trump would feel emboldened to continue -- and probably increase -- the use of force and power as his means of controlling people (it takes the art of sincere personal persuasion Mr. President!). History has shown what unmitigated force leads to when the head of a government takes that route. Voters need to beware.
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
