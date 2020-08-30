 Skip to main content
Letter: The Money Pit and the Pendulum
Today’s campaign finance system reminds me of “The Pit and the Pendulum.” And just like Edgar Allen Poe’s tale, it’s a horror story.

The pendulum swings. Suddenly Democrats are raising more campaign cash than Republicans. [1] At some point the pendulum will swing again. The system forces politicians in both parties to spend far too much time in the money pit, fundraising to meet the ever-increasing costs of our out-of-balance system.

The Supreme Court created this situation. Now money is free speech and corporations are people, right?

Wrong! American Promise is a cross-partisan grass-roots volunteer organization dedicated to passing a constitutional amendment limiting dark money from corporations, unions, special interests, and wealthy individuals. Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran, Gallego and Stanton are co-sponsors of H.J.R. 2 in the House. Sen. Sinema is co-sponsoring S.J.R. 51 in the Senate. Learn more at the American Promise – Arizona Facebook page!

Wendy Anderson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

