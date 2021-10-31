Letter: The Most Important Legislation Pending in Congress

Protecting our right to vote is the most important legislation pending in Congress. More important than funding for infrastructure, health care, education or environmental protections because if we lose our representative form of government nothing else will matter.
After the 2020 election, state legislatures began looking for ways to limit who votes so they could control the outcome of future elections. The Brennan Center for Justice finds 19 states, including Arizona, have enacted 33 laws that will make it harder to vote. These laws make mail-in voting and early voting more difficult, impose harsher voter ID requirements and make faulty voter purges more likely. These restrictions will affect the poor, elderly and minorities the most.
The For the People Act, already passed by the House but hung up in the Senate, would eliminate state voter suppression laws. It would create on-line, same day and automatic voter registration, prevent voter intimidation, extend early voting, prohibit gerrymandering , and restore felon voting rights.
Contact your senator today before it's too late.
leadawn anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.