Letter: The Mother of all Denigrators

Re: "Numbing Bureaucratese Invites Backlash" by John Kass (Chicago Tribune).
Kass takes great offense to the term "birthing person" being used instead of "mother" in federal and scientific documents. He thinks this denigrates and disparages "the essence of Motherhood and women". Seriously? I found Donald Trump's disparaging of women and mothers far more offensive than the words "birthing person". Recall: "Grab them by the *****"." "You can do anything". Recall: payoff to Stormy Daniels for her silence after his dalliance with the porn performer, while married to the MOTHER of his child. Recall: affairs with numerous other women who he then attempted to silence, while married to the MOTHER of his child. Recall: many other women leveling accusations of inappropriate behavior. How disrespectful and denigrating to Mother Melania and all women! Kass suggests Americans will push back for the egregious use of the words "birthing person" in documents. The American people have already pushed back - in November 2020 - by voting out a rude, crude incompetent who also denigrates women.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
