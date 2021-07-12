 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Mother of all Denigrators
View Comments

Letter: The Mother of all Denigrators

  • Comments

Re: "Numbing Bureaucratese Invites Backlash" by John Kass (Chicago Tribune).

Kass takes great offense to the term "birthing person" being used instead of "mother" in federal and scientific documents. He thinks this denigrates and disparages "the essence of Motherhood and women". Seriously? I found Donald Trump's disparaging of women and mothers far more offensive than the words "birthing person". Recall: "Grab them by the *****"." "You can do anything". Recall: payoff to Stormy Daniels for her silence after his dalliance with the porn performer, while married to the MOTHER of his child. Recall: affairs with numerous other women who he then attempted to silence, while married to the MOTHER of his child. Recall: many other women leveling accusations of inappropriate behavior. How disrespectful and denigrating to Mother Melania and all women! Kass suggests Americans will push back for the egregious use of the words "birthing person" in documents. The American people have already pushed back - in November 2020 - by voting out a rude, crude incompetent who also denigrates women.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: strongman

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, It's becoming increasingly clear that a large minority of Americans--30%, maybe as many as 40%--woul…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News