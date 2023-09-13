Letter: 'The' mugshot Ginia Desmond, Downtown Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link All I have to say about Donald J Trump's mugshot is...Would you buy a used car from this person?Ginia DesmondDowntownDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Downtown Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tucson Speaks Out: Sept. 11 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for Sept. 11 Tucson Speaks Out: Sept. 7 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for Sept 7 Tucson Speaks Out: Sept. 12 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for Sept. 12 Tucson Speaks Out: Sept. 8 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for Sept. 8 Tucson Speaks Out: Sept. 10 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for Sept. 10 Comments may be used in print.