Letter: The myth of moderation

Senator Sinema recently wrote to the Washington Post, “The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.” In response, I must ask, “What moderation??”
It is not moderation compelling Republicans to pass voter suppression laws. It is racism.
It is not moderation that stands in the way of a $15 minimum wage. It is corporations and the 1% who buy laws that favor the rich at workers' expense.
It is not moderation when Mitch McConnell says that 100% of his focus is on stopping the Biden agenda. You can’t get more extreme than 100%.
The filibuster must end so the majority can pass voter protection laws. Force Republicans to go on record trying to overturn laws that most Americans want--if they dare. Our democratic republic can’t afford any more of this “moderation.” Thanks in advance, Senator Sinema.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.