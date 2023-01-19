 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Myth of Personal Responsibility

Congress recently passed the largest ever increase in IRS funding and now repeal of that funding has become the first legislative priority of the Republican majority in the House.

First priority they say. Higher than border security? National defense? Law enforcement and public safety? Then how do these priorities get funded?

Republicans always talk about personal responsibility. It seems a fair and equitable tax system would be a top priority for citizens and corporate taxpayer's sincerely striving to meet their obligations in a democracy. Or maybe assuming personal responsibility is just a convenient spin for programs benefiting only the most privileged of Americans.

Fran McNeely

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

