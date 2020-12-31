 Skip to main content
Letter: The myth of too much standardized testing
In Monday's opinion page article by Andrea Gabor, "Education secretary's first task: Curb standardized tests", her main argument that standardized testing is unfair because of educational inequity. The whole idea behind standardized testing is to help ensure a basic minimum standard for all students, why would anyone not want students to perform to a minimum level? The great majority of countries throughout the world conduct standardized testing for a reason, it works. To not do so would be to shortchange our children, especially those who are disadvantaged.

HELGE CARSON

Oro Valley

