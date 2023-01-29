 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Need for Attention

After a human being has adequate food, clothing and shelter, the next primary need that they will try to obtain is the attention of other humans. If they cannot obtain attention for positive behavior, they will obtain attention by exhibiting negative behavior. These principles are basic tenets of Abraham Maslow and Behavioral Learning Theory. Given these concepts,take a look at our society. Competition for attention increases as the population grows. Attention gratifying opportunities are everywhere. Tik Tok, Facebook, QAnon type sites, questionable "reality" television and constant texting are but a few. In politics it seems that Americans are drawn to "reality show politics". We respond to attention seeking behavior, not proficient representation of working for our society. We are entertained by attention seeking behavior, instead of demanding politicians perform the duties we elected them to perform. We need to stop being entertained by incivility, lying, and obvious mental disorders.

Richard Bechtold

West side

