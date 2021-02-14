Letter: The Need for Fact Check is Back!

Since the 45th U.S. President stepped away from the bully pulpit and was booted off social media, the Arizona Daily Star, like other newspapers across the nation, had more space to cover the actual news. But lo, and behold! Donald Trump’s impeachment trial began and once again, the fact check is back.
It appears that Trump’s lawyers (and 44 Republican Senators) need civic education remediation. In short, as per the actual words enshrined in our Constitution, Trump was impeached while in office, can be convicted of “high crimes and misdemeanors” after leaving office, and can be barred from holding future office.
It only remains for the Senate to do their duty to protect our government from Mr. Trump. He should never be allowed to seek or hold office from which he could once again threaten our democratically held elections and endanger the lives of our elected representatives, their staffs, and the heroes who protect our nation’s Capitol.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
