Letter: The Need for Good Soldiers

The news media, business corporation, as well as relevant government agencies are all called upon to mount an educational campaign to remind people of their civic duties, to ask them to be good citizens and not to hoard hygiene essentials, not to buy more than what they need for more than two weeks at a time, and to think about their neighbors who have the same need for these goods as they do. While some people’s garages are full of these items, others have none. In these difficult times, each one of us is required to be a good, unselfish soldier in the fight against this invisible enemy, the coronavirus pandemic.
Adnan Almaney
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
