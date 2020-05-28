Letter: The Never Ending American Nightmare
Once again, the news reported today that a black man was murdered by police in the United States of America. News such as this is constantly occurring, day after day, week after week. How long will it take for America to protect ALL of its citizens? White people pulled black people from their homes and families in Africa, enslaved them and now continue to rain down on them with hatred and brutality. I am angry, sad, horrified, I don’t know which way to turn. All I can say is let us vote for people who have ethics and honor. Refuse to allow this to continue by speaking up and out when we see prejudicial actions occurring and by refusing to sit back in our safe little neighborhoods when these atrocities happen. Speak up loud, often, to your representatives, your neighbors, to everyone. This cannot continue any longer or the soul of this country is gone.

Patsy OBrien

Midtown

