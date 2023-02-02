Regarding the Jan. 18th Bloomberg News piece titled "Biden nears now-or-never point on climate", the Biden administration's energy policy with it's "raft of regulations" assures that the future price of fuels and electricity will only rise along with their cost of production. The cost of all gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, LNG, propane, butane, asphalt (roads), rubber (tires), plastics and synthetic fabrics must rise since the administration thinks we use too much if these items. This administration has no incentive to reduce fuel costs to 2019 levels since their primary goal is to force humans to rely less on fossil fuels. Either through high pricing or choked supply, diminished fuel availability will result in diminished prosperity for the great majority of humans. People striving for a prosperous future which includes abundant, life saving fossil fuels are today's new antiauthoritarians. Do not label us as anything other than that.