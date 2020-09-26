Letter: the new apocalypse

There was this statement in today's letters to the editor: "Finally, President Trump allowed state governors to make their own decisions, as it should be." I guess that World War II was fought incorrectly. Each of the states should have built their own armies and fought independently without coordinating their efforts.
Those who proclaim states' rights to be the ultimate authority are woefully ignorant of American history. The founding fathers tried that under the Articles of Confederation and they couldn't make it work. Yet people who laud their brilliance still want to dismantle the Federal Government that they created.
We are now in the second iteration of the dark ages. People upset with scientific facts that are contrary to their beliefs want to use any means to stop being bombarded with truths that make them uncomfortable. Woe unto us.
rick cohn
West side
