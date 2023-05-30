The core of the Republican Party has become the party of change and chains. Like the barbarians of old, they have emerged from someplace unhealthy to cause this national sickness. They say "Freedom" but mean "Destruction."

It is the crafty who lead the charge, using the unthinking as their soldiers of misfortune. We shall long remember that it was the mobs who, with the help of the Christian right and smarmy politicians made us into a feeble, fear-filled nation.