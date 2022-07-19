Letter: The New Heroin

It has been said that fentanyl is the new heroin, but more accurately, I feel that fascism is the new heroin. Fascism is authoritarianism masquerading as liberty, freedom and national revival. It is the longing for a distorted view of the nation’s past greatness. It is belligerent ultra-nationalism, scapegoating and toxic division of groups within society. It is seen by its followers as benign but history tells a different tale. Nations in decay are rife with drug use and unfortunately are rife with the belief that fascism is their last, best hope for the future. But it’s a toxic path, and one that goes mostly unrecognized. It’s time that we recognize our addiction.