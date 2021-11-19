Letter: The new Monty Python

1970's Monty Python created a skit where a man enters a pet store with a cage containing a parrot he bought there and the parrot is dead. The clerk says “no, the parrot is resting”. The man replies “this parrot is not resting, it is dead.” "No it’s not, it’s resting!” The man takes the obviously dead parrot out of the cage and bangs it on the counter exclaiming the “parrot is dead!” The clerk says “no, the parrot is in shock from hitting the counter!” The skit is very funny.
Fast forward 50 years, 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden is elected president. President Trump says “no he wasn’t elected, the election was stolen”. Dozens of judges say “no, there is no evidence that the election was stolen”. Trump responds “the election was stolen”! Numerous recounts concluding there is no evidence that the election was stolen. Trump again, “the election was stolen.” The new Monty Python is the Republican Party, it’s not funny anymore.
Daniel Nelson
Foothills
