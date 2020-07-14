Letter: The New Normal is not new

It has been said that the precautions to avoid COVID; the masks, the distancing etc. are the new normal. But there have always been epidemics and plagues and common diseases.
And the possibility of death by murder, social disorder, use of force by police and military and invasion by foreign enemies have existed throughout history. It is only in the 20th century that we have subdued disease and violence and lulled ourselves into believing that they were conquered.
Now epidemics have returned and, no doubt, death by violence will increase as society continues to disintegrate. Now we must live with the knowledge that death is all around.
This is not a new normal. This is the return of the old normal; the way that most people have lived throughout history. We have to relearn to make the best of every day that we have, to seize life in the midst of death. This is the most ancient and universal wisdom.
Barry Andersen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
