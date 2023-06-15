Ex-Pres. Donald Trump, speaking at the state G.O.P. convention in Columbus, GA, last Sat. (6/10/23) rejected all charges by the DOJ and described the federal indictment with these words: “Either the Communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the Communists.” The crowd enthusiastically welcomed his words, jeering on this Pied Piper, firmly subscribed to a Manichean worldview according to which the apocalypse could be avoided only if Trump assumes the presidency once again. He ominously claimed that the DOJ is “a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out immediately,” closely resonating Hitler’s words against Jews. No wonder that a woman like Kari Lake spoke at that convention, whipping the crowd into a frenzy. In the fairy tale of the Pied Piper, the mysterious figure eventually disappears in the mountain, with all the children because he had not been paid enough money for his service to eliminate the rats. What will happen in reality in our country with this new piper?