 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The next four years
View Comments

Letter: The next four years

My predictions for the next four years. Economic stagnation. Civil unrest as the Left and Right take to the streets. Pelosi-led Democrats will try every trick to turn our country into a one -party state ala China. China will overtake us militarily and economically. President Harris will send the CCP a congratulatory note(and ask for campaign contributions). Former President Biden -- ousted by in a 25th Amendment coup by his "diverse" cabinet-- rests in a Delaware assisted care facility. In 2022, the country comes to its senses and overwhelmingly elects a Republican Congress who immediately impeaches Pelosi, Schiff and Swalwell for treason . AOC, in a fit of pique, emigrates to Cuba. The pendulum swings back and "wokeness", BLM and Antifas are totally discredited. Google, Twitter and Facebook go bankrupt. Their owners and employees start a cult in Guyana and order a years supply of Kool Aid. Let's hope.

Thomas McClure

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News