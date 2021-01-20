Letter: The next four years

My predictions for the next four years. Economic stagnation. Civil unrest as the Left and Right take to the streets. Pelosi-led Democrats will try every trick to turn our country into a one -party state ala China. China will overtake us militarily and economically. President Harris will send the CCP a congratulatory note(and ask for campaign contributions). Former President Biden -- ousted by in a 25th Amendment coup by his "diverse" cabinet-- rests in a Delaware assisted care facility. In 2022, the country comes to its senses and overwhelmingly elects a Republican Congress who immediately impeaches Pelosi, Schiff and Swalwell for treason . AOC, in a fit of pique, emigrates to Cuba. The pendulum swings back and "wokeness", BLM and Antifas are totally discredited. Google, Twitter and Facebook go bankrupt. Their owners and employees start a cult in Guyana and order a years supply of Kool Aid. Let's hope.
Thomas McClure
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.