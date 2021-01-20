 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The next four years
View Comments

Letter: The next four years

What I would like to see in the next four years is a heightened sense of awareness, of each other and the issues humanity faces. Normally, I'm a “glass half full” kind of person, but that's not good enough anymore. We are a unique species and I have faith that we will find common ground, but only with good leadership, something I am looking forward to with the next administration. Yes, I want normality like everyone else; to see and hug my adult children; to travel; to go to the mall, the movie theater, and the grocery store without fear; to preserve our health the best that we can. But even that pales in comparison to the need to understand our fellow man and what we can accomplish together. The next four years give us that hope.

Laura Steele

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News