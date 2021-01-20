Letter: The next four years

What I would like to see in the next four years is a heightened sense of awareness, of each other and the issues humanity faces. Normally, I'm a “glass half full” kind of person, but that's not good enough anymore. We are a unique species and I have faith that we will find common ground, but only with good leadership, something I am looking forward to with the next administration. Yes, I want normality like everyone else; to see and hug my adult children; to travel; to go to the mall, the movie theater, and the grocery store without fear; to preserve our health the best that we can. But even that pales in comparison to the need to understand our fellow man and what we can accomplish together. The next four years give us that hope.
Laura Steele
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.