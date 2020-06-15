Letter: The next page of history is now

We live a stark tale of contrasting realities, which the current administration seems incapable of reconciling. Hong Kong protests legislation criminalizing disrespect of their Chinese national anthem, as even on the anniversary of Tienanmen Square, our own (impeached) president Tweets against kneeling during our own anthem to recognize the ongoing inequalities that make "liberty and justice for all" part of Dr. King's yet-unrealized dream rather than fulfilling the "general welfare." Armed protesters storm legislative buildings consequence-free, blatantly defying emergency measures to contain the coronavirus within manageable levels. But curfews become the solution to controlling the looters and agitators that hijacked peaceful demonstrations against the collective refusal to accept this status quo for another day, or mourn one more unacknowledged wrongful death.
Sit-ins for today's times: documented digitally- kneeling, at social distance while masked (and sunscreened!). Occupy the public sphere beyond the sporting arenas, to the National Mall and ballot box. The next chapter in American history will truly be written of, for, and by all its people.
Camille Kershner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
