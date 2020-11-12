Letter: the next time

Michigan resident Kay Nicholas said about the election: 'It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency.' Amen to that.
While I am pleased with the election results, I am disappointed that it wasn't a landslide victory. Choosing between a self serving demagogue who foments division and a career public servant who wants everyone to live well should have created a lopsided victory with no ambiguity.
Voting for Trump for economic reasons was senseless. His unwillingness to address the pandemic due to his concern about the effect that that would have on the economy ultimately proved to be devastating to both of those entities. Think about that the next time and be sure to vote for the candidate who is capable of thinking more than one move ahead because he isn't morally reprehensible.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
