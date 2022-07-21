 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Ninth Commandment - Why Do We Not Follow It?

Political lying has gotten way our of hand.

I am wondering how so called religious people can justify breaking God's law passed down through Moses. Slandering our neighbor. This is a sin against the ninth commandment in the Christian faith.

Many people think the First Amendment gives US citizens the right to lie as they believe the First Amendment is absolute.

If you file a false police report, you are charged with a crime.

My question is "What comes first, God's law passed down thousands of years ago or man's law passed down 246 years ago."

Kathy Audelo

Northeast side

