Merriam-Webster has set the stage for those who want to be identified as anything other than a male or female, or a his or a her. Their dictionary will now list their word of year, “they,” as a non-binary pronoun that can refer to just one person. Just one. The intent is to accommodate anyone at odds with their gender, and apparently there’s a marketable base of them; or those needing to identify with any of today’s forty or so non-binary genders. From birth certificates to drivers’ licenses, some jurisdictions allow one to exercise their “right” to indicate an identity of their choice. You are what you say you are. That simple. The ultimate freedom. Kicking one’s self-worth up a notch. Fair enough. But if identity politics has been sufficient to create notable, divisive divisions in our social construct; what divisions might non-binary gender identify create besides a pronoun?
Don Weaver
Midtown
