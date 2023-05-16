I asked earlier why five people were not allowed to live. A Texas politician bravely suggested that the gun used wasn't the problem...what was needed was some mental-illness treatment.

As I write this letter, that number is now fourteen people in Texas now dead in only a matter of days, including a 5-year-old child! My question to that Texas politician is while we're getting that mental illness program up and running...and then while it is continued...what number of gun deaths would be acceptable?

What if there weren't all these guns around for any person not easily identified nor cured in advance to suddenly decide to kill someone. And then there is perhaps more straightforward way of looking at this problem...why all the guns anyway?

Seems to me it's sort of like burying a huge number of explosives...under sidewalks, in shopping centers, in hospitals and churches....so we can experience avoiding them, hopefully safely, as we get on with our lives.

Why?!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side