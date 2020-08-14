You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Obama-Biden Coup Conspiracy Theory
View Comments

Letter: The Obama-Biden Coup Conspiracy Theory

A writer in the Star spells out all the threads of the sinister plot by Obama and Biden to destroy the Trump candidacy using all their "Deep State" accomplices, a cabal that certainly was a colossal failure. And it begs the question, when the much maligned FBI announcement of an investigation came out days before the election, whom was being investigated?

Lance Erie

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News