Letter: The Obama-Biden Coup Conspiracy Theory

A writer in the Star spells out all the threads of the sinister plot by Obama and Biden to destroy the Trump candidacy using all their "Deep State" accomplices, a cabal that certainly was a colossal failure. And it begs the question, when the much maligned FBI announcement of an investigation came out days before the election, whom was being investigated?
Lance Erie
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
