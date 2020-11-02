Letter: The Occupant continues to show his ignorance every day

The White House Chief of Staff serves as a “liaison among members of the President’s cabinet and the White House and responsible for directing, managing and overseeing all policy development within the White House, daily operations, and staff activities for the President.” He does not make policy.
The Occupant told him to “please watch Philadelphia … I don’t like what I’m hearing about Philadelphia….” It is not the job of the Chief of Staff. But, after four years of knowing “the Constitution better than anyone in Congress, (and Joe Biden),” he knows nothing fairytales that rattle around in his brain.
His 40% base, plus extremists beyond his wildest dreams, have scared peace-loving Americans to fear the “Apocalypse” he’s creating.
He claims no responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic. Many of his followers have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Still, they believe his oft refrained statement (lie), "We’re turning the corner. It’s over.” He started saying that in April and cases increased ever since.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
