Letter: The Offensive wall funded by defense funds

The recent shift in 3.8 billion of funds from the defense budget to build Donald Trump's border wall reflects the harm and dishonesty at the heart of the border wall effort. Promising that Mexico will pay for the wall, President Trump has been dishonest in the source for these funds. Even Republican Congress members like Mac Thornberry recognize this action sidesteps the constitutional authority of Congress. Representative Adam Smith claimed President Trump is "fulfilling a campaign promise at the expense of our national security."
The harmful elements of the wall on wildlife and environment have been well-documented. Blasting of land for the wall has disrupted ancient Tohono O'Odaham burial sites in Organ Pipe National Monument, as well as wall portions falling in Calexico, California, harming the environment even more. I urge readers to contact our state senators as well as members of the House Armed Services Committee, demanding these dishonest, harmful actions end.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.