Letter: The Oil Truth

According to U.S. Energy Administration gas prices in November 2018 averaged $2.90 a gallon during the Trump administration. Six months out of that year gas prices were $2.80 or more. The first four months of this year gas prices averaged less than $2.90 per gallon under President Biden. As with all commodities supply and demand largely dictate price. Oil like all products has been subject to the supply chain issues that have created overall inflation. Because oil is finite as long as we increase the demand no matter where the oil is produced prices will go up. During the height of the pandemic when demand fell so did the price of gas.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.