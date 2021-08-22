Letter: The Olympics and Different Systems

The final medal tallies are in and the U.S. edged out China: 39 Gold to 38, with total medals 113 to 88. China’s population of 1.40 billion is more than four times that of the U.S.
In the U.S., the Olympic Committee receives no federal government support and relies on corporate and individual contributions for funding of its many activities. In China, their government funds their athletes and their sport schools. Many of their top performing athletics have been in their sports development programs for more than ten years. An example of their success is Olympic Diving where China won Gold in seven out of eight events with Silver in five.
I continue to be impressed by the athletic performances in the U.S. capitalistic free system where those criticizing their government can return to the United States without reprisals versus a Leftist/Marxist run economy. Wonder what system you would prefer to live under?
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.