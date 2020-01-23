Letter: The only constant is change
Re: January 14 letter, “If this is climate change, I’ll take it.”

Just like the writer, I am surprised and delighted about recent enhanced local rainfall and mountain snowpacks.

It’s great!

It’s also important to remember that climate change is a global phenomenon.

We’re seeing change everywhere and scientists tell us the rate of change will accelerate as atmospheric carbon increases.

Today, we receive a blessing while Australia becomes a horror story.

Tomorrow will bring something different, and it could end up the other way ‘round.

So, enjoy the weather, and work to reduce those carbon-carrying emissions any way you can.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

