Letter: The only constant is change

Re: January 14 letter, “If this is climate change, I’ll take it.”
Just like the writer, I am surprised and delighted about recent enhanced local rainfall and mountain snowpacks.
It’s great!
It’s also important to remember that climate change is a global phenomenon.
We’re seeing change everywhere and scientists tell us the rate of change will accelerate as atmospheric carbon increases.
Today, we receive a blessing while Australia becomes a horror story.
Tomorrow will bring something different, and it could end up the other way ‘round.
So, enjoy the weather, and work to reduce those carbon-carrying emissions any way you can.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
