Letter: The Origins of Totalitarianism

Harrah Arendt was a German refugee from Naziism, who escaped during the rise of Hitler and made her way through Europe to New York. She was a world famous political philosopher and writer. In her book “The Origins of Totalitarianism” she wrote “The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e.,the standards of thought) no longer exist.

Is this not exactly what President Trump cultivates on a daily basis with his constant stream of delusions, lies, and “alternative facts?”

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

