 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Oven

  • Comments

Nowhere is it written that Earth is obliged to maintain a livable climate for us. The town of Lytton, British Columbia experienced temperatures 40 degrees higher than their average summer high during the heat dome of last summer.

Picture Tuscon at 40 degrees above it's average summer high. Roughly 150 degrees. That is not survivable. The power grid would likely crash under the demand and the sheer heat, so there would be no air conditioning your way out of it. So the question is- what are we willing to change to avoid being trapped in an oven?

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News