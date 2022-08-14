Letter: The Oven

Nowhere is it written that Earth is obliged to maintain a livable climate for us. The town of Lytton, British Columbia experienced temperatures 40 degrees higher than their average summer high during the heat dome of last summer.

Picture Tuscon at 40 degrees above it's average summer high. Roughly 150 degrees. That is not survivable. The power grid would likely crash under the demand and the sheer heat, so there would be no air conditioning your way out of it. So the question is- what are we willing to change to avoid being trapped in an oven?