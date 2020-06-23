Letter: The Pandemic and the President

Trump doesn’t want the country to believe the COVID-19 pandemic is as bad as it actually is—this much is obvious, and its most pernicious manifestation is his strong encouragement (followed by Ducey) to reduce restrictions which kept the virus in check to a degree. With the relaxation of these restrictions we now see a substantial spike in cases in AZ, and I predict, along with many other health professionals, that it will get worse yet over the next few months. This is a very dangerous virus with many ways to kill or disable people, a fact which still appears abstract to many people.
Trump is comfortable allowing tens of thousands of people to die, and hundreds of thousands to become ill so he can be re-elected. This is the essence of the man. COVID-19 is now boring to him. Think about it when you vote.
Norrman Epstein, MD
Midtown
