Letter: The Pandemic’s Climate Change Lesson
The pandemic has taught us to follow the recommendations of experts. We are living in a state of semi-permanent semi-lockdown because politicians across the country have ignored scientists and healthcare professionals. Politicians minimized coronavirus’s dangers, spread misinformation about face masks and social distancing, and put the health of the economy over the health of their constituents.

With climate-change inaction politicians have also put the “health” of the economy over the health of their constituents. They have ignored the experts. They minimized climate change’s dangers, spread misinformation, and blocked every attempt to combat it. Runaway climate change will dwarf this pandemic’s tragic effects.

Tell Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran to support H.R. 763, a carbon fee and dividend bill that will price carbon realistically, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and charge carbon producers a fee to be distributed to every citizen as a dividend. That would sure come in handy right now!

Jerry Borchardt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

