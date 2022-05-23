Letter: The Party of Life

So the Republicans call themselves The Party of Life. These are the same people who block legislation that would lower the number of gun deaths per year, (45,000) decrease the number of people dying yearly from all types of pollution (60,000) and lower the number of people dying from COVID. (1 million), not to mention the number of children who are hungry and the people who are homeless.
What would our country look like if the Republicans proffered to be something other than "The Party of Life?"
Fran McNeely
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.