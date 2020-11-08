Letter: The Party of Rioters & Looters

Congratulations to the presumptive Presidential winner, Joe Biden. Watching the festivity's in New York City after he was announced the winner what was noticeable was that all the Plywood had been taken down from the business windows. Not worried about any upset Protesters. Can we guess who is the Party of Rioters & Looters? Duh!
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
