Letter: The party of tolerance?

After this election, I found myself thinking that maybe the Democrats were correct, Pres. Trump was intolerant, that he was too negative. Then, I received an email from a friend and looked at the facts, not the rhetoric. Many on the left are trumpeting the return to power of "the party of tolerance", yet how conveniently they forgot recent history. The Democrats are the party that 70 house members didn't attend the inauguration of President Trump, this is the party where Ms. Pelosi tweeted " Our election was hijacked, there is no doubt", this is the party who fabricated a conspiracy theory that the Russians were behind Pres. Trump's election win, investigating him for almost his entire term, with NO proof or results, other than a clear repudiation of any of their claims, this is the party that their last president, Pres. Obama, did nothing economically for minorities in the U.S., other than lip service. These are all FACTS, not opinions. No, the party of intolerance is the Democrats.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
