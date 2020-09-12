 Skip to main content
Letter: The Path of Tyrants
Letter: The Path of Tyrants

How do tyrants come into power?

Well, some inherit the position of power, and some overthrow the legitimate government and assume power, but others work their way into the authoritarian position.

This last set of tyrants all seem to follow a similar path. First, they actually work their way into a leadership role. Some are even elected or appointed to a position of leadership. They work to silence critics. They surround themselves with loyal sycophants (no matter their qualifications or disqualifications) who will follow their leader’s whims, prejudices, directives, and so on. If necessary, they take up certain religious positions to convince faith leaders of the rightness of future actions. They shed themselves of followers who oppose them (or make them look bad) in even the most trivial of things. Then they twist the rule of law to meet their desires. And they have a terrific propaganda arm to sway public opinion and to justify their actions. They then become a tyrant.

Who does this remind you of?

Dennis McKiernan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

