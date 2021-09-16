Letter: The Peace Corps 'Style'

Editor: re “Military money better used in style of the Peace Corps”. Column on Sept. 14.
Opting for the Peace Corps Style
That Peace Corps memory by Jim Herman really nailed it. Just imagine that we’d diverted war costs to send more volunteers to help in agriculture and education for 60 years, to work in fields and clinics and training centers. Imagine returned volunteers among us, speaking Vietnamese and Afghan languages, understanding the cultures. What could we "have produced"? Informed conversations? Wiser policy? A better USA?
Ford Burkhart
Midtown
