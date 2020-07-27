Letter: The perfect storm for Joe biden to become President
View Comments

Letter: The perfect storm for Joe biden to become President

Early this year, Joe Biden's campaign was on life support. He lost the first primaries and was urged to drop out. Then Black voters in South Carolina, urged by Black Congressman Clyburn, saved his campaign. He since has been the presumptive Democrat nominee. Beating Trump would be a tall order. But then came CoOVID-19, a worldwide pandemic. It spread to America from China and Europe. In reality with 50 diverse states and state's rights under the constitution, it never really could have been contained. Trump has taken a beating in the polls, while Biden has been in his basement, reaping high poll numbers for an imaginary handling of the crisis and the economy. Trump's strongest re-election asset was the robust economy. COVID has tarnished that. He cannot safety do his cherished rallies, so loved by supporters. He suffered through two years of a "trumped up" investigation and partisan impeachment, driving down his poll numbers. Biden luckily has arrived during a perfect election storm, barely campaigning and avoiding public scrutiny.

Alice Moreno

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News