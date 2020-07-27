Letter: The perfect storm for Joe biden to become President

Early this year, Joe Biden's campaign was on life support. He lost the first primaries and was urged to drop out. Then Black voters in South Carolina, urged by Black Congressman Clyburn, saved his campaign. He since has been the presumptive Democrat nominee. Beating Trump would be a tall order. But then came CoOVID-19, a worldwide pandemic. It spread to America from China and Europe. In reality with 50 diverse states and state's rights under the constitution, it never really could have been contained. Trump has taken a beating in the polls, while Biden has been in his basement, reaping high poll numbers for an imaginary handling of the crisis and the economy. Trump's strongest re-election asset was the robust economy. COVID has tarnished that. He cannot safety do his cherished rallies, so loved by supporters. He suffered through two years of a "trumped up" investigation and partisan impeachment, driving down his poll numbers. Biden luckily has arrived during a perfect election storm, barely campaigning and avoiding public scrutiny.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
